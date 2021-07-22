Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,189,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,797. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

