Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.40. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $329.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

