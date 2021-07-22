Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 144,900 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $29,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,701,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,960,000.

NAACU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 37,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,546. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

