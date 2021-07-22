Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,223.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $12,223.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00443974 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.01366377 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

