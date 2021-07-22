MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 318.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,550.17 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $952.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,443.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,000.39 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

