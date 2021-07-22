Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.