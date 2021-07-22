Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report sales of $997.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,201. Methanex has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

