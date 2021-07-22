Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,254. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $545.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

