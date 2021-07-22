MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MFA Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 781,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 92,814 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

