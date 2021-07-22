M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 235.83 ($3.08).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 227.40 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

