MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MGEE stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

