Michael Weintraub Sells 2,500 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 172,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,541. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,003,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Phreesia by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

