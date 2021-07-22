Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

