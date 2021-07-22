Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Oak Street Health worth $119,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 13,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133,685 shares of company stock worth $487,811,119. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

