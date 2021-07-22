Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,169,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $106,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,158,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.