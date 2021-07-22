Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,126 shares during the period. QIAGEN accounts for approximately 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $186,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. 13,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.