Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $947,975.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

