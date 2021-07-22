Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen Sells 650,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,518,603.40.
CVE MAI opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.92 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.
Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.
