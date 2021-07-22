Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen Sells 650,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,518,603.40.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.92 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.78.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

