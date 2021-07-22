Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTX stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

