Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $49.04 or 0.00151326 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.59 million and approximately $140,612.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00106837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00142512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,311 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

