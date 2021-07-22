Mizuho Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.44.

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

