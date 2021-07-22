MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,109,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.85.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,947,558 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

