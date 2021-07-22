MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. FIL Ltd raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

