MML Investors Services LLC Buys 227 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ameren by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

