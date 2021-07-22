MML Investors Services LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

