MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

