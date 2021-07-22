MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 119 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,190,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $254.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.