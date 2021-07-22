MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 371,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.