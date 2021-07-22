Moab Capital Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moab Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.18. 258,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,537. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

