Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $295.27 and last traded at $297.92. 123,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,982,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.33.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 370,562 shares of company stock valued at $73,433,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 256.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

