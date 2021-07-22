Monarch Alternative Capital LP Invests $57.22 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 974,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,220,000. AerCap accounts for approximately 3.9% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.