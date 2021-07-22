MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.42 Million

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $182.98 million. MongoDB posted sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $780.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.50 million to $784.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.05 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,376 shares of company stock valued at $77,895,539. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

