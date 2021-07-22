MONK (MONK) Market Cap Reaches $856,267.73

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. MONK has a market cap of $856,267.73 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008509 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,892,743 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

