Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.88. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.