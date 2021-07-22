Morgan Stanley Acquires 303,765 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Match Group were worth $523,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.70 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

