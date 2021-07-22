Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $563,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,044,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,003,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,081,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $99.89 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29.

