Morgan Stanley Buys 707,368 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Eaton worth $545,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.63 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

