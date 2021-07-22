Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $710,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68.

