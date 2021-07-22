Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $785,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

