Morgan Stanley Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $79.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

NYSE SR opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

