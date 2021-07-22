Morgan Stanley Raises Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $40.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.