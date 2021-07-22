Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 110595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The company has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

