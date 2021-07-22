Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 321,684 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 184,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

