Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.28. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 4,479 shares trading hands.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

