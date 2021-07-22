MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $573.72

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $573.72 and last traded at $572.97, with a volume of 1711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.86.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Get MSCI alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.