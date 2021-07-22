mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $341.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

