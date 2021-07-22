M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.17). M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.