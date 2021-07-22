M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $128.68 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

