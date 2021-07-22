Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.