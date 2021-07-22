MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

